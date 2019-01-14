Lindsey Graham Calls on Republicans to Support Trump If He Declares a National Emergency: ‘It Is a Crisis’ (VIDEO)

Senator Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) has been one of President Donald Trump’s biggest supporters during the battle for border funding and he has had enough Democrat excuses for opposing the wall.

Speaker Pelosi’s refusal to negotiate on Wall/Barrier funding – even if the government were to be reopened – virtually ends congressional path to fund Wall/Barrier. Time for President @realDonaldTrump to use emergency powers to build Wall/Barrier. I hope it works. — Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) January 10, 2019

They hate President Trump more than they want to fix problems — even problems THEY acknowledged to be real and serious in the past! Democrats will do everything in their power to stop Trump in 2020. — Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) January 11, 2019

Graham spoke to Fox News Sunday about his call for the president drop negotiations with Congress to build the wall, claiming that the current crisis needs to be addressed.

“I think the fits the definition of a national emergency. It’s the last option, not the first option, but we’re pretty close to that being the only option. How do you negotiate with the speaker of the House when she tells you, ‘even if you open up the border, I’m not going to give you but one dollar for the wall?’ So until that changes, there’s not that much left except the national emergency approach. And to my Republican colleagues, stand behind the president if this is his last option. He ran on this as the centerpiece of his presidency and it is a crisis. If you don’t see the crisis, you’re not looking very hard.”. – READ MORE