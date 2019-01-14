Trump knocks Biden: Obama ‘took him off the trash heap’

President Trump late Saturday dismissed talk of a potential 2020 White House bid by Joe Biden, calling the former vice president “weak.”

Trump told Fox News host Jeanine Pirro during an interview on “Justice with Judge Jeanine” that Biden “was always a 1 percenter.”

“He ran two or three times, he never got above 1 percent,” Trump said.

“And then, Obama came along and took him off the trash heap, and he became a vice president, and now he’s probably leading,” he added.

Trump also said Biden is “weak,” adding that “we’ll see what happens with him.”

Trump also said he is “not worried” about the competition.

“So far, I love the competition, I love what I see.”

Biden late last year said he believes he is the “most qualified” person to challenge Trump, fueling speculation he might mount a 2020 presidential bid. – READ MORE