‘Walker, Texas Ranger’ gets woke reboot, to star ‘gay, conservative’ character

Beloved CBS show “Walker, Texas Ranger” is set for a reboot, but some fans may be less than thrilled to hear that the show is also slated to undergo a couple of woke changes.

For instance, Sgt. Cordell Walker’s new partner will be a woman and his younger brother will be gay.

According to Variety, the new CW show will simply be called “Walker” and will showcase stars Jared Padalecki, Lindsey Morgan, and Keegan Allen. Padalecki, from the CW’s “Supernatural,” will play the lead as a widower and father with his own moral code who returns to Austin to find out there is hard work to be done in his hometown.

“He’ll attempt to reconnect with his children, navigate clashes with his family, and find unexpected common ground with his new partner (Morgan) — one of the first women in Texas Rangers’ history,” Variety reported. – READ MORE

