EXCLUSIVE: Family of DHS Agent Turned Whistleblower “Seriously Doubts” Death Was Suicide; Agent Killed by Gunshot

UPDATE: Cops now say the Obama Whistleblower killed himself but Phil Haney’s Family told True Pundit earlier today that story doesn’t make any sense. Read below —

Former Dept. of Homeland Security Agent turned whistleblower Phil Haney was found dead on Friday with a gunshot to the chest and his stepmother who spoke to True Pundit said the family “seriously doubts” the former federal agent killed himself.

Haney was found with a gunshot to the chest. Judith Haney, Phil’s stepmother, countered rumors that Phil’s body was found in the woods or that he was gunned down in the city.

“He was found in his car on a gravel pull-off shoulder off of Highway 49 in northern California,” Haney told True Pundit. “I saw where they are saying on the internet that he was found in the woods or he was shot in San Francisco; that’s just not the case. Many rumors are spreading and we need to correct them.”

Haney said Phil had a single gunshot to the chest. Haney said Phil was only missing for hours, not days, as previously reported by other media outlets.

“No one in the family believes this is a suicide; I mean he was enjoying doing talk radio and was working on another book and was excited about that,” she said. “With his history with the government and everything, it is very very suspicious but with this kind of situation we realize we may never know the truth about what happened. That’s something we all know and live with but it is still early.”

An emotional Haney continued:

“I woke up this morning and was hoping it was just all a bad dream. But it’s real.”

Haney said the family is awaiting details from local law enforcement who are investigating the death. So far, police have not shared many details, she said. Haney said no funeral arrangements have been finalized for Phil Haney.

Late Saturday night Amador County Sheriff Martin Ryan released the following statement on Haney’s death:

Full statement:

On February 21, 2020 at approximately 1012 hours, deputies and detectives

responded to the area of Highway 124 and Highway 16 in Plymouth to the report

of a male subject on the ground with a gunshot wound. Upon their arrival, they

located and identified 66 year old Philip Haney, who was deceased and appeared to

have suffered a single, self-inflicted gunshot wound. A firearm was located next to

Haney and his vehicle. This investigation is active and ongoing. No further details

will be released at this time.

This story is developing. — Thomas Paine

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Here --