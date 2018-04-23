View our Privacy Policy

Waffle House Shooter’s Guns Had Been Seized, Gun Control FAILED

\After every major shooting incident, gun-control advocates demand the imposition of ineffective new laws while supporters of gun rights argue that plenty of gun laws that don’t always work are already on the books.

Case in point would be the tragic shooting that took place Sunday morning at a Waffle House in Antioch, Tennessee, when a 29-year-old Illinois man opened fire at the restaurant and killed at least four people, wounding at least seven others, according to USA Today.

The suspect — identified as Travis Reinking — was known to authorities and had run afoul of gun laws as recently as last year, when he was arrested by the Secret Service for being armed in a “restricted area” in the vicinity of the White House.

That run-in with the law resulted in his Illinois firearms owner card being revoked while local police confiscated four weapons from his possession.

“Among the weapons seized by those authorities was the AR-15 rifle used at the Waffle House today,” said Don Aaron, spokesman for the Nashville police spokesman, during a Sunday afternoon press conference. – READ MORE

