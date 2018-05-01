Waffle House CEO Shares Victim’s Final Moments — She Died Singing Gospel Song

DeEbony Groves, one of four killed in the shooting at a Waffle House in Tennessee last week, passed away after singing gospel music, according to the chain’s CEO on Saturday.

“We went and visited with the survivors, and they talked about the people who were in that restaurant before what happened happened, and specifically remembered your daughter,” Walt Ehmer told mourners, according to CNN.

He continued, “And [they] spoke of your daughter and her friend, and said they were singing gospel songs. And everybody was singing and enjoying each other and she said, ‘The last thing I remember her saying was, singing ‘Jesus Loves Me.’”

Additionally, the executive offered words of comfort for the 21-year-old’s family. “You will get through this because I know by watching this is a very strong, faith-filled community,” Ehmer said. – READ MORE

