Democrats’ midterm election ‘blue wave’ fades in White House view

The White House political team is gaining confidence that Democrats’ predictions of a “blue wave” in midterm elections won’t materialize the same way the “blue wall” that was supposed to stop President Trump crumbled in 2016.

They acknowledge it will be a grueling midterm fight — especially to keep a Republican majority in the House — but record fundraising for the Republican Party and polls showing an uptick in the number of Americans who think the country is on the right track have buoyed spirits at 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue.

More than the job approval rating, the political team is closely watching the right-direction/wrong-track polls that they say are the best predictors of a wave election.

“Everyone talks and asks about job approval. Every morning I look at that right-direction/wrong-track. That’s the number,” said White House political director Bill Stepien.

Though the party in power historically loses seats in Congress in midterm elections, the number of seats lost have been fewer when polls put the right-direction number near or above 40 percent.

About 35 percent of Americans think the country is going in the right direction, according to the Real Clear Politics average of recent polls. – READ MORE

