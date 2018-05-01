REPORT: Mexican Police Escort ‘Migrant Caravan’ to Border for Crossing Attempt

Mexican Police Officers Reportedly Escorted The Remnants Of The Once 1,200-person “migrant Caravan” From Shelters In Tijuana, Mexico, To The San Ysidro, California, Port Of Entry. Hundreds Of Mostly Central American Migrants Plan To Cross The Border Within The Next Few Hours While Others Contemplate Staying In Mexico. Some Have Already Illegally Crossed The Border Into Southern California.

Mexican police officers could be seen in a CBS News video escorting buses of Central American migrants from the shelters where they spent the past few days to the country’s northern border with California. Some of the prospective border crossers expressed nervousness as they prepare to face U.S. officials for the first time.

Some of the migrants decided not to try a legal entry and jumped a border fence in disrepair to illegally enter the U.S. They were quickly met by U.S. Border Patrol agents who placed them in custody, Breitbart News Joel Pollak reported on Sunday.

“In several of these incidents, children as young as 4-years-old, and in one case a pregnant female, were detected entering the United States illegally through a dark, treacherous canyon that is notorious for human and drug smuggling,” San Diego Sector Chief Patrol Agent Rodney Scott said in a written statement. – READ MORE

