True Pundit

Politics

VP Pence Directly Responds to Cynthia Nixon After She Calls ICE a ‘Terrorist Organization’

Posted on by
Share:

Vice President Mike Pence issued a forceful response to New York gubernatorial candidate Cynthia Nixon after she called Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) a “terrorist organization.”

His response came on the same day that he spoke at ICE headquarters and defended the agency amid calls to abolish it:

The vice president touted ICE arrests and the amount of people that the agency rescued from human trafficking and child exploitation. – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today!

$

We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive.

Select Payment Method
Personal Info

Donation Total: $1

VP Pence Directly Responds to Cynthia Nixon After She Calls ICE a 'Terrorist Organization'
VP Pence Directly Responds to Cynthia Nixon After She Calls ICE a 'Terrorist Organization'

"I will wear any criticism from @mike_pence as a badge of honor," she said.

IJR - Independent Journal Review IJR - Independent Journal Review
FOLLOW US!
Follow on FacebookFollow on Twitter
Share: