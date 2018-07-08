VP Pence Directly Responds to Cynthia Nixon After She Calls ICE a ‘Terrorist Organization’

Vice President Mike Pence issued a forceful response to New York gubernatorial candidate Cynthia Nixon after she called Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) a “terrorist organization.”

His response came on the same day that he spoke at ICE headquarters and defended the agency amid calls to abolish it:

The calls to abolish @ICEgov are not just outrageous – they're irresponsible. Abolishing ICE would mean more illegal immigration, more violent crime, more vicious gangs, more drugs, and more human trafficking. #IStandWithICE pic.twitter.com/MWTF4x8PG4 — Vice President Mike Pence (@VP) July 6, 2018

In 2017 ICE made 4,818 gang arrests (796 were MS-13) and just last week busted a child sex trafficking ring — yet top Dems like Cynthia Nixon call our ICE agents “terrorists.” Despicable. https://t.co/x0phQWbbru — Mike Pence (@mike_pence) July 6, 2018

Last year ICE agents rescued 518 human trafficking victims and 904 children subjected to exploitation — yet top Dems like Cynthia Nixon call ICE agents “terrorists.” What a disgrace. https://t.co/x0phQWbbru — Mike Pence (@mike_pence) July 6, 2018

The vice president touted ICE arrests and the amount of people that the agency rescued from human trafficking and child exploitation. – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1