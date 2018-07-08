Michael Douglas: ‘Our Globe is Disintegrating’

Actor Michael Douglas Believes That His Latest Film Ant-man And The Wasp Will Give People Joy At A Time When The World Is “disintegrating.”

In an interview with Fox News, the two-time Academy-Award winner claimed that the film, which is a sequel to the 2015 Marvel film Ant-Man, would provide an antidote to the political division currently sweeping the country.

“Being in a movie like this is universally loved and appreciated in a time where our globe is disintegrating and getting so divisive and all of this — to have people around the world you know, love a movie, it really makes me happy to be a part of this industry,” Douglas explained.

The film, which also stars Paul Rudd and Evangeline Lilly, is the first time that Douglas has worked with actress and Michelle Pfeiffer as well as CGI green screen technology.. – READ MORE

