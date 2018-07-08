Joe Scarborough deems himself GOP gatekeeper; Hannity, Ingraham ‘never’ Republicans

MSNBC’s Joe Scarborough has deemed himself a gatekeeper of the Republican Party — and Fox News’ Sean Hannity and Laura Ingraham fail to make the grade.

The host of “Morning Joe” told his audience on Friday that two of Fox’s biggest stars only care about power and influence. The former congressman from Florida claimed that they are primarily driven by an unprincipled hatred for liberalism.

“Laura Ingraham. Sean Hannity — people who used to claim to be Republicans, but aren’t — are not even close. I guess they never were. I guess it’s about being an anti-liberal instead of being a conservative,” the host said, Mediaite reported.

“They’re like moths that go to the flame,” the MSNBC host said. “They’re not conservatives. They’re all about power. All you have to do is look and see.” – READ MORE

