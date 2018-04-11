Vox Article Paints Kennedys As Victims Of Smear Campaign

A Vox article published Monday claimed the Kennedy family is being unfairly smeared by the media, pointing to the new movie “Chappaquiddick.”

“Chappaquiddick” portrays the tragic death of Mary Jo Kopechne, who died after Ted Kennedy drove his car into a pond and failed to report the crash for ten hours.

However, Vox writer Alissa Wilkinson is sure the the Kennedy family are the real victims in this scenario. In a tweet pushing her article, Vox wrote, “A new movie about the Ted Kennedy accident is part of a larger entertainment pattern deconstructing the iconic family.”

In the article, Wilkinson writes, “many adaptations of their story, especially of late, are more interested in dismantling that same mythology, or at least taking a peek behind the curtain.” – READ MORE

