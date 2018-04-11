California billionaire Steyer’s candidate guide pushes impeachment as good politics for midterms

Billionaire liberal activist Tom Steyer’s “Need to Impeach” campaign sent out guides to more than 5,100 Democratic candidates across the country just two weeks before the first of a dozen Democratic primary debates his group, NextGen America, is bankrolling.

While NextGen and Need to Impeach are separate entities, the timing indicates the California billionaire and political activist hopes ousting President Donald Trump before the end of his term will be a significant campaign issue in the 2018 midterms.

“Tom’s impeachment campaign is run out of Need to Impeach, which is a separate entity,” NextGen America spokeswoman Aleigha Cavalier told Fox News. “The topics of the debate will be on issues that matter to young people — which can definitely include impeachment — but that’s not the focus.”

Special Counsel Robert Mueller hasn’t presented findings yet on a long-running investigation into possible Russian meddling in the 2016 presidential election. Nonetheless, the nine-page Steyer guide contends impeachment is good politics and says “making this case can boost turnout among the Democratic base.”

“Nothing is preventing Democrats from promoting an agenda focused on building a fairer economy, improving the health care system and creating a more equal and just society — while also underscoring the need to impeach this president,” says the guide, which refers to Trump as “one of the gravest dangers our country has ever confronted.” – READ MORE

