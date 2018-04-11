‘Foreign Policy by Viral Video’: Tucker Rips ‘Talk Show Generals’ Calling for War in Syria (VIDEO)

Tucker Carlson blasted those who feel the latest gas attack targeting Syrian civilians is a call to declare war on Syrian President Bashar Al-Assad.

Carlson said “talk-show generals” and war hawk politicians like Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) have “no real idea what happened.”

He said that both Assad forces and those who oppose him have the capability to use sarin, as was used in a 2017 attack, or Chlorine gas that was used over the weekend. – READ MORE

