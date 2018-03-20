Vladimir Putin Wins Fourth Term As Russia’s President In ‘Overwhelming’ Win

Vladimir Putin is one step closer to being Russia’s President-for-Life after winning a fourth six-year term in a landslide victory over the weekend.

Putin “easily breezed past a field of minor candidates,” reports National Public Radio, earning himself an astounding 73.9% support from his countrymen who are, admittedly, probably terrified they’ll end up feeling his wrath if they don’t express their heartfelt desire to see Putin serve until a ripe old age.

If Putin serves his full term, he will become “the longest-serving leader of Russia since Soviet dictator Josef Stalin,” quite a feat in a country that ostensibly abolished its own dictatorship just a few decades ago. – READ MORE

