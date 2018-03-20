True Pundit

World

Vladimir Putin Wins Fourth Term As Russia’s President In ‘Overwhelming’ Win

Posted on by
Share:

Vladimir Putin is one step closer to being Russia’s President-for-Life after winning a fourth six-year term in a landslide victory over the weekend.

Putin “easily breezed past a field of minor candidates,” reports National Public Radio, earning himself an astounding 73.9% support from his countrymen who are, admittedly, probably terrified they’ll end up feeling his wrath if they don’t express their heartfelt desire to see Putin serve until a ripe old age.

If Putin serves his full term, he will become “the longest-serving leader of Russia since Soviet dictator Josef Stalin,” quite a feat in a country that ostensibly abolished its own dictatorship just a few decades ago. – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today!

$

We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive.

Select Payment Method
Personal Info

Donation Total: $1

Vladimir Putin Wins Fourth Term As Russia's President In 'Overwhelming' Win
Vladimir Putin Wins Fourth Term As Russia's President In 'Overwhelming' Win

Vladimir Putin is one step closer to being Russia's President-for-Life after winning a fourth six-year term in a landslide victory over the weekend.
Daily Wire Daily Wire
FOLLOW US!
Follow on FacebookFollow on Twitter
Share: