Trump attorney denies president is considering firing Mueller

An attorney for President Trump said Sunday evening that the president “is not considering or discussing” firing special counsel Robert Mueller after Trump fired off a series of tweets criticizing the investigation into Russian actions during the 2016 presidential election.

“In response to media speculation and related questions being posed to the Administration, the White House yet again confirms that the President is not considering or discussing the firing of the Special Counsel, Robert Mueller,” read the statement from Ty Cobb.

Cobb’s remarks came one day after Trump’s personal lawyer, John Dowd, called on Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein to “bring an end” to the Mueller inquiry. – READ MORE

