Trump Admin Blasts California over Appointment of Illegal Alien to State Office

The Trump administration is criticizing the State of California over a decision to appoint an illegal alien, Lizbeth Mateo, to a statewide office.

Mateo was appointed last week to the Student Opportunity and Access Program Project Grant Advisory Committee by the State Senate Rules Committee.

A Trump administration official told Breitbart News on Monday: “California continues to break new ground in an effort to thumb their nose at the rule of law.

“Their message to the world is clear: California’s ‘leadership’ is willing to protect anyone — including criminals — in an effort to score political points. Intentionally undermining public safety in this manner is not an equation that bodes well for Californians.” – READ MORE

