Visa Cuts Morgan Freeman from Commercials After Harassment Claims

The Financial Services Company Visa Has Revealed That It Will No Longer Use Actor Morgan Freeman For Its Commercials Amid Multiple Allegations Of Sexual Harassment.

On Thursday, Freeman was accused of by several women of engaging in “inappropriate behavior” they said amounted to sexual harassment.

“We are aware of the allegations that have been made against Mr. Freeman,” a Visa spokesman told The New York Times. “At this point, Visa will be suspending our marketing in which the actor is featured.”

Visa’s decision comes days after ads voiced by the Shawshank Redemption star were removed from the Vancouver transit system. Meanwhile, the actors union SAG-Afrtra is also considering whether to strip him of the lifetime achievement accolade they awarded him in January. – READ MORE

