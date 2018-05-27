True Pundit

Entertainment Politics

Roseanne asks America for #ObamaNetflixShow ideas. The responses couldn’t be more hilarious.

Posted on by
Share:

It was announced this week this week that former President Barack Obama and his wife, Michelle, signed a multiyear deal with Netflix to produce multiple series, features and do other projects. The deal includes “scripted and unscripted series, as well as documentaries and features.”

The hilarious responses couldn’t be more perfect.

READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today!

$

We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive.

Select Payment Method
Personal Info

Donation Total: $1

Roseanne asks America for #ObamaNetflixShow ideas. The responses couldn’t be more hilarious.
Roseanne asks America for #ObamaNetflixShow ideas. The responses couldn’t be more hilarious.

It was announced this week this week that former President Barack Obama and his wife, Michelle, signed a multiyear deal with Netflix to produce multiple series, features and do other projects. The deal includes "scripted and unscripted series, as well as documentaries and features." While the details were relatively vague, Roseanne Barr created a hashtag…

TheBlaze TheBlaze
FOLLOW US!
Follow on FacebookFollow on Twitter
Share: