Roseanne asks America for #ObamaNetflixShow ideas. The responses couldn’t be more hilarious.

It was announced this week this week that former President Barack Obama and his wife, Michelle, signed a multiyear deal with Netflix to produce multiple series, features and do other projects. The deal includes “scripted and unscripted series, as well as documentaries and features.”

The hilarious responses couldn’t be more perfect.

I know what the FBI did last summer #ObamasNetflixShows #SpyGate — Melissa A. (@sweetatertot2) May 26, 2018

Leading From Behind #ObamasNetflixShows — Anna Altherr (@AAltherrcjusd) May 26, 2018

Field of Broken Dreams #ObamasNetflixShows — Sam E. Rivera 🇺🇸 (@SamERivera) May 26, 2018

I know what Hilary Clinton did last summer — Terrence K. Williams (@w_terrence) May 26, 2018

– READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1