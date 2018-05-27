Entertainment Politics
Roseanne asks America for #ObamaNetflixShow ideas. The responses couldn’t be more hilarious.
It was announced this week this week that former President Barack Obama and his wife, Michelle, signed a multiyear deal with Netflix to produce multiple series, features and do other projects. The deal includes “scripted and unscripted series, as well as documentaries and features.”
#ObamasNetflixShows ideas?
— Roseanne Barr (@therealroseanne) May 26, 2018
The hilarious responses couldn’t be more perfect.
I know what the FBI did last summer #ObamasNetflixShows #SpyGate
— Melissa A. (@sweetatertot2) May 26, 2018
Leading From Behind #ObamasNetflixShows
— Anna Altherr (@AAltherrcjusd) May 26, 2018
#ObamasNetflixShows Spy Games
— TyrannYofDiversitY (@aMentalCircus) May 26, 2018
Field of Broken Dreams #ObamasNetflixShows
— Sam E. Rivera 🇺🇸 (@SamERivera) May 26, 2018
— ERIN CRUZ for U.S. SENATE (@RealErinCruz) May 26, 2018
I know what Hilary Clinton did last summer
— Terrence K. Williams (@w_terrence) May 26, 2018
