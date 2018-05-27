True Pundit

Business

J.Crew comes under fire for selling feminist T-shirt for young boys

Posted on by
Share:

A popular retailer has come under fire after sharing a photo to Instagram featuring a young boy in a pink T-shirt emblazoned with the words “I am a feminist too.”

J.Crew posted a photo on Friday that featured a young male model in the pink shirt. The post, which received in excess of 15,000 likes, was shared with a caption: “Start ‘em young.”

The pictured spark a heated debate in the comments section, with most of the comments criticizing the clothing brand for injecting itself in politics.

Start ‘em young. Shop our exclusive crewcuts collab w/ @prinkshop via link in bio. #mamamonth

A post shared by J.Crew (@jcrew) on

“I agree with quality, but I don’t need a clothing brand to teach my kids anything – whether it’s something I agree or disagree with,” one user said. – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today!

$

We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive.

Select Payment Method
Personal Info

Donation Total: $1

J.Crew comes under fire for selling feminist T-shirt for young boys
J.Crew comes under fire for selling feminist T-shirt for young boys

A popular retailer has come under fire after sharing a photo to Instagram featuring a young boy in a pink shirt that reads, “I am a feminist too.”

Fox News Fox News
FOLLOW US!
Follow on FacebookFollow on Twitter
Share: