J.Crew comes under fire for selling feminist T-shirt for young boys

A popular retailer has come under fire after sharing a photo to Instagram featuring a young boy in a pink T-shirt emblazoned with the words “I am a feminist too.”

J.Crew posted a photo on Friday that featured a young male model in the pink shirt. The post, which received in excess of 15,000 likes, was shared with a caption: “Start ‘em young.”

The pictured spark a heated debate in the comments section, with most of the comments criticizing the clothing brand for injecting itself in politics.

“I agree with quality, but I don’t need a clothing brand to teach my kids anything – whether it’s something I agree or disagree with,” one user said. – READ MORE

