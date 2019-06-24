Virginia’s Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax Says He’s Considering Running For Governor Despite Sexual Assault Claims

Virginia’s lieutenant governor, Justin Fairfax, says he’s considering a run for governor of the state, despite the fact that he’s still the target of several unresolved sexual assault claims.

Fairfax even suggested that the sexual assault allegations helped raise his profile enough to earn statewide name recognition.

Fox News reports that Fairfax made the claims in an interview with the Richmond, Virginia, Times-Dispatch, where he claimed he was “inspired” to seek higher office by a recent trip to the United Kingdom.

"Going on that trip and even leaving that trip, I was really inspired," Fairfax reportedly told the Times-Dispatch. "I'm very hopeful about the future. We've gotten a lot of encouragement about future political steps. I'm thinking very seriously about 2021."