Deported Illegal Alien Arrested for Allegedly Raping Tennessee Woman

An illegal alien who was already deported from the United States has been arrested on rape charges after returning to Knoxville, Tennessee.

Javier Morales, an illegal alien, allegedly raped a woman in January, pinning her to a wall and sexually assaulting her, according to local police. Before being prosecuted for the rape, the illegal alien was deported back to his native country.

Local officials placed warrants on Morales in the event that he returned to Knoxville. This week, Morales was arrested and charged for the rape after he arrived back in Knoxville after being deported, according to WVLT.

Currently, the illegal alien is being held at the Knoxville County Jail. – READ MORE