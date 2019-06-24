Beto O’Rourke proposes ‘war tax’ on non-military households

Democratic presidential candidate Beto O’Rourke has unveiled a proposal for a progressive new “war tax” on non-military American households, as part of a broader plan aimed at providing better support for veterans.

The O’Rourke campaign unveiled the former Texas congressman’s four-pronged plan on Monday, wherein he calls for the establishment of a new Veterans Health Care Trust Fund for each war the U.S. fights. Each trust fund would be accompanied by a “war tax” that would be “levied on households without current members of the Armed Forces or veterans of the Armed Forces.”

The announcement reads, “This modest tax would be implemented on a progressive basis, with taxpayers who make over $200,000 per year (adjusted gross income) paying $1,000 in a new tax for each war.” Politicoreported that the war taxes would start at “$25 for taxpayers with adjusted gross incomes below $30,000.”

Reuters noted that O'Rourke "did not specify what types of war, or the scale and origins of the wars, on which the tax would be levied."


