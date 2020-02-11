Virginia students defy school officials who forbid “offensive” American flags on their vehicles

Franklin County High School students showed up in unity on Tuesday displaying American flags on their vehicles after an administrator allegedly told them to remove them.

“My son called me from school saying that he saw an administrator around his truck and is now being called to the office,” the mother of one of the students said.

On Monday, the mother said her son and two of his friends were told they could no longer fly their American flag on their trucks because it was potentially “offensive” and “disruptive.”

She says she received a call from the school principal Jon Crutchfield on that evening.

"He has apologized to the boys and told them that it is not against the rules to fly their flag on their truck. Apparently, it was a big misunderstanding that should have never gotten this far," the mother said.

