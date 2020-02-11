Colin Kaepernick allegedly wanted $20 million to play in the XFL. Most players make under $500K.

Luck’s remarks correspond with a Sporting News report from last year claiming that Kaepernick was seeking at least $20 million to suit up for the new league — a demand well outside the league’s range.

According to Sporting News, while the XFL is willing to pay more for the coveted quarterback position, they are not willing to pay nearly that much. “The highest-paid players make just shy of $500,000 in the XFL. Not even some starting quarterbacks in the NFL make that much,” the outlet notes.

Luck has reportedly made similar comments about Kaepernick’s salary demands in the past, telling the Tampa Bay Times last year that “his salary demands are way out of our ballpark” and because of that, “he was never really a viable option.”

But, even if Kaepernick were to significantly lower his salary demands, questions remain about whether the league and he would be able to come to an agreement regarding national anthem and on-field protest policies.

The XFL has a policy requiring players to stand for the national anthem. If they don’t, there will be consequences. – READ MORE

