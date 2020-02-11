Sanders Calls Medicare for All ‘The Least Disruptive Approach’ (VIDEO)

Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders (I., Vt.) on Monday called his Medicare for All program “the least disruptive approach” to national health care reform.

In a town hall speech at Franklin Pierce University, the 78-year-old said, “Now, people say, ‘Medicare for All is gonna be so disruptive, it’s such a radical idea, oh my goodness.’ Actually, it’s the least disruptive approach to moving toward universal health care.”

“Now Medicare is a good program,” Sanders continued. “It is not good enough. Under our Medicare for All, we’re going to expand Medicare to cover dental care, hearing aids, eyeglasses.” – READ MORE

