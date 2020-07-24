Virginia Kindergarteners Will Learn About Slavery Along With Alphabet, Thanks To Curriculum Designed With SPLC

Virginia kindergarteners and elementary school students in the wealthiest part of the country will be taught about “social justice” alongside their usual curriculum of reading, writing, and basic math starting this upcoming school year.

A copy of the new curriculum, obtained by The Washington Free Beacon, will teach children as young as 5 about institutional racism. The curriculum was developed in part by the Southern Poverty Law Center’s (SPLC) Teaching Tolerance. The SPLC has a long history of branding non-bigoted groups as hateful based on ideological differences. The organization is also currently grappling with allegations of racism and sexism, which resulted in two of its top leader leaving the center last year.

“The proposed lesson plan will restructure history and social studies classes to emphasize slavery as fundamental to American society for students from kindergarten to the fifth grade,” the Free Beacon reported.

The new curriculum will be taught in Loudoun County – the wealthiest county in the United States. – READ MORE

