As Antifa Terrorizes Portland, Biden Claims Trump Is Attacking ‘Peaceful Protesters’

On Wednesday, presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden finally addressed the federal response to the horrific antifa riots and lawlessness in Portland. Rather than acknowledging the violence and destruction in that city — which have carried on for 54 nights — Biden slammed federal officers, claiming they were “brutally attacking peaceful protesters” in service of President Donald Trump’s “political interests.” His statement did not even mention the firing of mortars at police officers and at the federal courthouse or the brief “autonomous zone” that emerged in Portland earlier this month.

“We have a president who is determined to sow chaos and division. To make matters worse instead of better,” Biden began. “We all remember the appalling scenes in front of the White House, when peaceful protestors were gassed to make way for a Trump photo op. Now Homeland Security agents — without a clearly defined mandate or authority — are ranging far from federal property, stripped of badges and insignia and identifying markings, to detain people.”

“They are brutally attacking peaceful protestors, including a U.S. Navy veteran,” the Democrat insisted.

Ironically, Biden went on to acknowledge that “of course the U.S. government has the right and duty to protect federal property.” He insisted that “the Obama-Biden administration protected federal property across the country without resorting to these egregious tactics — and without trying to stoke the fires of division in this country.” (Because telling black people that Mitt Romney would “put y’all back in chains” certainly doesn’t qualify as “stoking the fires of division,” right?) – READ MORE

