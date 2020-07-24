Doctors Call For Adam’s Apple, Achilles Tendon To Be Renamed Because They’re ‘Misogynistic’

A pair of doctors in Australia want to do away with terms like “Adam’s apple” and “Achilles tendon,” with one doctor calling them misogynistic.

Dr. Kristin Small, a Queensland specialist obstetrician, gynecologist, and anatomy lecturer, calls for the terms to be phased out, saying they represent older generations.

“I think we have a personal choice to decolonize our language and these historical terms will fade out,” Small told the Brisbane Courier-Mail.

She still teaches the terms, known as eponyms, for exam purposes, but notes that there are alternatives for the “dead man’s name.” She says the centuries-old anatomical terms are named after “old men, kings and heroes.”

Meanwhile, Dr. Nisha Khot, council member for the Royal Australian and New Zealand College of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists, said she thinks the eponyms will one day be obsolete. – READ MORE

