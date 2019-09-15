Virginia Judge Rules Charlottesville’s Confederate General Statues Must Stay

A state judge in Virginia ruled on Wednesday that the city of Charlottesville cannot legally move the two statues to Confederate generals that sparked mass protests.

Circuit Judge Richard Moore ruled that a Virginia state law created to protect memorials prohibits the city’s plans to remove the statues.

“Moore issued a permanent injunction preventing the statues from being moved at the beginning of a trial over a lawsuit brought against the city by groups that wanted to preserve the statues,” the Hill reported.

The law in question is the Code of Virginia “Memorials for War Veterans” rule, which states:

It shall be unlawful for the authorities of the locality, or any other person or persons, to disturb or interfere with any monuments or memorials so erected, or to prevent its citizens from taking proper measures and exercising proper means for the protection, preservation and care of same.

Moore’s ruling came as part of a lawsuit filed by a group hoping to protect the statues from the left-wing politicians looking to move them. – READ MORE