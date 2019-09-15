Dems Want Gun Grabs, Yet 83 Percent of Americans Say ‘Mental Health’ Is to Blame for Mass Shootings

A new Gallup poll released Wednesday shows that 83 percent of Americans blame mass shootings on a “failure in our mental health system.”

After that? It’s not a lack of gun control.

No — according to Gallup, after mental health, most Americans believe the second-highest factor in inspiring mass shootings is “the spread of extremist viewpoints on the internet.”

After that, in third place, the survey revealed that “easy access to guns” was what most Americans blamed for these tragedies.

Yet this factor was only four points above “drug use” as a cause.

In other words, as those on the Left continue to try to turn the entire mass shooting narrative into a desperate need for increased pro-gun control, most Americans do not share their focus.