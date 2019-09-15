Bernie Sanders: ‘Extremely Unfair’ to Compare My Socialism to Venezuela’s

Socialist Senator Bernie Sanders (I-VT) claimed it was “extremely unfair” to equate his radical leftist policies to those of Venezuelan dictator Nicolás Maduro during Thursday’s Democratic presidential primary debate.

Sanders was responding to a question from moderator Jorge Ramos, a vocal opponent of the Venezuelan regime who Maduro temporarily imprisoned after disliking his questions during an interview for Univisión in February. Ramos questioned why Sanders had failed to condemn Maduro in the past and asked him to clarify in what way his embrace of socialism as a label for his personal ideology differed from the socialism that has brought Venezuelan society to a complete collapse.

“Anybody who does what Maduro does is a vicious tyrant,” Sanders responded. “What we need is interntional and regional cooperation for free elections in Venezuela.”

"To equate what goes on in Venezuela with what I believe is extremely unfair," Sanders protested. Instead, he claimed that the socialism he supported was "what goes on in Canada and Scandinavia, guaranteeing healthcare to all people as a human right."