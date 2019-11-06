Virginia Democrats win control of both the state House and Senate

Democrats have won control of all of Richmond.

In a major victory for the party, Democrats in Virginia on Tuesday flipped both the state Senate and the House of Delegates, giving them control of both the governor’s office and the legislature for the first time in more than two decades, The Associated Press projected.

“We did it,” tweeted former Democratic Gov. Terry McAuliffe. “We got them both. Hard work pays off. VA is ALL BLUE!”

Ahead of Tuesday’s vote, Republicans had a slim majority in both the state House and Senate, but Virginia has been trending blue for years thanks to growth in more diverse, liberal suburbs and cities, and population declines in more rural, conservative areas.

Gov. Ralph Northam, a Democrat, was not up for reelection Tuesday but actively campaigned for Democrats in his state, after surviving the blackface scandal earlier this year. – READ MORE