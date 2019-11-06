Trump Declares ‘WAR’ On Mexican Drug Cartels After 3 Women, 6 Children From U.S. Family Massacred

On Tuesday, President Trump urged Mexico to “wage war” on drug cartels after the massacre of at least nine American citizens — three women and six of their children — in the Mexican state of Sonora.

….monsters, the United States stands ready, willing & able to get involved and do the job quickly and effectively. The great new President of Mexico has made this a big issue, but the cartels have become so large and powerful that you sometimes need an army to defeat an army! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 5, 2019

This is the time for Mexico, with the help of the United States, to wage WAR on the drug cartels and wipe them off the face of the earth. We merely await a call from your great new president! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 5, 2019

Members of the LeBarón and Langford families, related families with U.S. citizenship who are part of a religious community in Mexico, were ambushed by a cartel while traveling in a three-car caravan to a wedding on Monday.

Members of one of the Mexican drug cartels that have been terrorizing the region reportedly opened fire on the vehicles and burned them, resulting in the death a total of nine people and injuring at least three others. The families suspect that a cartel based in Chihuahua is responsible for the massacre.

"Maria Rhonita Miller and four of her children died on a road in northern Mexico, according to and social media posts," The Salt Lake Tribune reports. "The bodies of Dawna Ray Langford, 43, and Christina Marie Langford, 31, were found later Monday, Lafe Langford Jr. said. The bodies of two of Dawna Ray Langford's children, Trevor, 11, and Rogan, 3, also were recovered Monday."