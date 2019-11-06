Republican Lawmakers Applaud Trump for Withdrawing From ‘Reckless’ Paris Climate Agreement

Republican lawmakers are expressing their support for the president after President Donald Trump announced the United State’s withdrawal from the United Nation’s Paris climate agreement.

The administration announced on Monday that they’ve taken formal steps toward withdrawing from the Paris Agreement, as they filed paperwork for it, as IJR previously reported.

The United States has formally informed the United Nations that it is withdrawing from the Paris Agreement, the 2015 climate accord where it promised a substantial cut in domestic greenhouse gas emissions by 2025 https://t.co/v2iWKYBowT pic.twitter.com/Kj6P125GiC — Reuters (@Reuters) November 5, 2019

In support, House Minority Whip Steve Scalise (R-La.) said Trump is “putting American families and workers first” with the move to withdraw from the “unworkable and reckless” accord. He wrote in a statement:

“The unrealistic, liberal policies that make up this agreement hit low-income Americans the hardest by increasing energy costs and killing American jobs. Estimates show that the reduction in manufacturing necessary to comply with Paris Accord mandates would destroy up to 2.7 million jobs in the U.S. by 2025. Those jobs would go to exempt countries like China and India, who emit significantly more carbon than us now, and are allowed to increase their emissions through 2030 under the flawed terms of the agreement.”

America is already reducing carbon emissions through innovative technology coupled with strong environmental standards. The United States will continue to advance smart strategies that promote energy dominance and protect American jobs – especially the energy jobs that are so critical to our economy in Louisiana."