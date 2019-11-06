Virginia cyclist who flipped off Trump’s motorcade wins race for local office

The female cyclist who flipped off President Trump’s motorcade last year unseated the Republican incumbent in a local election in Northern Virginia on Tuesday.

Juli Briskman, 51, ran against Suzanne M. Volpe, a Republican who represents the Algonkian District on the Loudoun County Board of Supervisors.

Unofficial returns showed Briskman with 52 percent of the votes after 99 percent of the vote was reported, according to the Associated Press.

Republicans have dominated the board in an otherwise blue county that has largely voted for Democratic candidates in state and federal elections. In 2016, Hillary Clinton won the county by 17 percentage points.

“We worked hard to flip his seat and unseat an eight-year incumbent,” Briskman said in a statement. “I’m looking forward to working with the new board to make better decisions on schools, intelligent development and gun-sense issues.”

Briskman launched her campaign for office after she was fired from a government contracting firm for violating the “code-of-conduct policy.” She’d revealed to her bosses at Virginia-based Akima LLC that she was the woman in a viral photo on social media who was flipping off President Trump’s motorcade. – READ MORE