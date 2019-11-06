Poll: Majority of Trump Supporters Back Him No Matter What

A new Monmouth University poll released Tuesday showed that more than 60 percent of President Donald Trump’s supporters will support him no matter what.

According to the survey, 62 percent of Trump supporters said there is not “anything that Trump could do, or fail to do, in his term as president that would make disapprove of the job he is doing.”

The latest numbers from the poll, which had a sample size of 401 adults over the age of 18, show an uptick in loyalty and trust among Trump supporters, with a twelve percent increase since the same question was asked to a sample of 341 in January 2018.

In addition to the 62 percent of respondents who strongly support the president, 70 percent of those surveyed who disapprove of the job Trump is doing said there is nothing the president can do to make them “approve of the job he is doing.” Sixty percent of respondents gave the same response when the question was asked in January 2018. – READ MORE