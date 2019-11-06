NBC asks voters how they feel about impeachment — and they make it clear: ‘Bunch of little kids’ (VIDEO)

Share:

The Democrat-led House impeachment inquiry targeting President Donald Trump is driving the national discourse thanks in part to the amount of coverage the mainstream media is dedicating to it.

But what do actual voters think of the impeachment probe?

NBC News recently talked with voters in three early primary states — New Hampshire, South Carolina, and Minnesota — and the sentiment was clear. – READ MORE

Share:
No Comments Yet

Leave a Reply