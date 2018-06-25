Politics
Virginia city votes to remove Jefferson Davis’ name from highway
After three years of discussion, the City Council in Alexandria, Va., voted Saturday to remove the name of Jefferson Davis from a city highway.
Jefferson Davis Highway, named for the only president of the Confederacy, will be renamed Richmond Highway, council members decided in a 6-0 vote.
The change that will take effect Jan. 1 of next year, a city news release said.
The old name offended many residents of Virginia’s seventh-largest city, which has an estimated population of about 160,000 and is roughly 8 miles south of Washington D.C.
“It’s offensive. It’s offensive to those moving in, those who have been here. So, it’s time for a change,” resident Amanda Mitchell told Washington’s WJLA-TV. – READ MORE
