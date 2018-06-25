Activists hold hunger strike to protest Trump immigration policy

Activists have launched a hunger strike to protest the Trump administration’s “zero tolerance” immigration policy at the southern border.

USA Today reported that the hunger strike, partially organized by the Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights organization, began Saturday near a federal courthouse in McAllen, Texas, where many immigrants detained for illegally crossing the border are referred for prosecution.

The strike will reportedly last for 24 days to represent the roughly 2,400 children forcibly separated from their families after being apprehended at the border.

Protesters will fast for 24 hours before handing off to someone else.

Actors Levar Burton, Alec Baldwin and Martin Sheen are all participating in the hunger strike, as are 10 members of the House and a senator, according to the newspaper.- READ MORE

