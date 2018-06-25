Stormy Daniels to meet with prosecutors over Cohen payment

Adult film star Stormy Daniels is scheduled to sit down with prosecutors on Monday in regards to Michael Cohen’s $130,000 payment for her silence about her alleged affair with President Trump, according to The Washington Post.

A source told the publication that the interview between Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford, and prosecutors from the Southern District of New York was part of preparation for a potential grand jury appearance from Cohen.

The source told the Post that Daniels and her lawyer, Michael Avenatti, have cooperated with prosecutors and handed over documents connected to the payment, which was made in the run up to the 2016 presidential campaign.

Cohen said in an interview in March that the payment was not related to the campaign.

The documents were reportedly provided in response to a subpoena. – READ MORE

