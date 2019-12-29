Virginia Billboards Warn: Northam-Bloomberg Gun Confiscation in 2 Weeks

Share:

Billboards are popping up around Virginia suggesting gun confiscation pushed by Gov. Ralph Northam (D) and backed by Michael Bloomberg is about to take place.

The billboards are warning of the leftist turn of Virginia’s legislature. which Democrat’s take over in January 2020.

The Daily Wire posted a photo of one of the billboards.

Over 100 local governments in Virginia took a preemptive strike against the Democrat gun control threat by declaring themselves Second Amendment Sanctuaries. The declarations renounce sheriffs’ obligations to enforce new gun controls passed by the incoming leftists. – READ MORE

Share:
No Comments Yet

Leave a Reply

2019 © True Pundit. All rights reserved.