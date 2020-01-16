Virginia bill would ban large, indoor shooting ranges like the one at NRA headquarters

A proposed gun control bill in Virginia would place significant limits on the ability for indoor shooting ranges to operate within the state, including the range located at the National Rifle Association’s headquarters in Fairfax, according to the Prince William Times.

Democratic state Del. Dan Helmer, elected in 2019, introduced House Bill 567 earlier this month. The bill seeks to place restrictions on indoor shooting ranges with 50 or more employees.

Under the bill, indoor shooting ranges would be illegal unless they are in buildings either owned or leased by the state or federal government, have fewer than 50 employees, or unless at least 90% of the users of the ranges are law enforcement officers. The ranges would be required to log each user’s name, phone number, address, and law enforcement agency.

Helmer, a lieutenant colonel in the Army Reserve who has served in Iraq and Afghanistan, said his experience with firearms on those deployments has motivated him to “deliver commonsense measures for our community.” – READ MORE