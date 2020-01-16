WATCH: MSNBC’s Joy Reid Accuses Trump of Bringing Out the ‘Nazi’ in People

MSNBC host Joy Reid said President Donald Trump was to blame for what she called Nazis “walking around” in America.

On her show “AM Joy,” Reid said Sunday, “What we’re kind of all getting to is Donald Trump — we were talking about this in the hair and makeup room as well — he produces a kind of anxiety in people that is so profound. It’s part of the reason people are obsessively watching this show and Rachel Maddow. It’s like Rachel Maddow is sort of their psychologist at this point.”

MSNBC’s Joy Reid blamed President Trump for what she called Nazis “walking around” in America. pic.twitter.com/FTtZ2JhVSg — Alicia F. Luke (@AliciaFixLuke) January 12, 2020

“People are afraid of not just what he can do but what he’s bringing out in people,” Reid continued. “The kind of people he is surfacing in the United States. You have swatting happening and Nazis walking around. It is a scary time.”

"You look at the polling on what Donald Trump has done, and rather than make people feel more confident, it's made people more anxious," Reid went on. "Here is the anxiety level in 2018 versus 2019. People are more anxious. Do people feel safer after the strike on Iran? They feel less safe. Everything he does makes people feel worse. So do you think that redounds in particular to any particular candidate?"