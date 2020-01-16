Republican Senators Say They Will Not Vote to Dismiss Charges Against Trump Ahead of Trial

Republican members of the U.S Senate, poised to begin an impeachment trial against President Donald Trump in the coming days, voiced opposition on Monday to any attempt to dismiss the charges against him without a trial.

The Democratic-led U.S. House of Representatives is expected to formally send the charges to the Senate this week, where Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has vowed to help acquit his fellow Republican.

Trump appeared on Sunday to reverse his position on how the Senate should proceed, writing on Twitter that a full trial would give the Democrats who pursued impeachment undeserved credibility and signaling support for dismissal of the charges with no trial.

“There is almost no interest” among Republican senators for a motion to dismiss the House charges, Republican Senator Roy Blunt told reporters on Monday.

“I will not be supporting a motion to dismiss,” said Republican Senator Mitt Romney. “At this stage, the allegations that have been made are serious and deserve to be given consideration with the arguments for and against.” – READ MORE