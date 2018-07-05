Viral video: Teen says he was attacked for wearing ‘Make American Great Again’ hat

Police are investigating after a teen says he was verbally attacked and assaulted at a Whataburger for wearing a Make America Great Again hat.

In the video, you can see a man throw a drink in 16-year-old Hunter Richard’s face before leaving the restaurant with his hat. Hunter said some of his hair was pulled during the assault.

“I support my President and if you don’t let’s have a conversation about it instead of ripping my hat off. I just think a conversation about politics is more productive for the entire whole rather than taking my hat and yelling subjective words to me,” he said. – READ MORE

