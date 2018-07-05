True Pundit

Mexico’s president-elect travels without visible security detail: ‘The people will protect me’

Mexico’s new president-elect, Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, attended a meeting Tuesday with a visible lack of security, telling reporters that “the people” will protect him.

Lopez Obrador, a leftist populist who won the country’s election by a landslide on Sunday, traveled to a meeting with outgoing President Enrique Pena Nieto at the National Palace in Mexico City as a half dozen television cameramen on motorcycles trekked alongside his car, which had the windows open.

The 64-year-old suggested journalists would cover his back, but jokingly complained that “I have been hit a few times by cameras” and he told reporters: “Don’t squash me.”

The ingoing and outgoing presidents met to discuss the transition of power, which will take place Dec. 1.

Lopez Obrador said he planned a meeting with international leaders — including Pope Francis, rights activists and the United Nations — for Tuesday night to discuss ideas to solve Mexico’s violent crime.READ MORE

