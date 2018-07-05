‘Socialism Will Win!’ — Harvard Prof Argues For Packing SCOTUS With Libs, But His Last Words Told Tucker Everything (VIDEO)

Fox News host Tucker Carlson had Harvard professor Ian Samuel on his Tuesday night show to discuss his arguments to increase the size of the Supreme Court when Democrats take back the Congress, then “pack” the newly created seats with liberals.

While Samuel noticeably tried to make his argument sound as reasonable as possible to Carlson and the Fox News audience, his true colors came through when Tucker gave him the last word.

“Wouldn’t it just be easier to give California, I don’t know, 27 new congressional districts in LA County and be done with it?” Tucker asked his guest. “Or maybe just abolish Congress entirely. If the goal is just to increase the power of the left, why mess around with the Supreme Court?” – READ MORE

