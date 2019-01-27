Viral ‘salt and ice challenge’ leaves teens with severe burns

It happens every year: a strange or unusual video challenge goes viral, and kids end up hurting themselves trying to participate.

Right now, the “salt and ice challenge” is the new trend.

You put salt on exposed skin and then add ice, holding both in place for as long as you can tolerate the pain.

Two teens in eastern Iowa are nursing severe burns after trying it out.

Tristen Tinnes will never forget the “salt and ice challenge” that severely burned his arm.

The 15-year-old tried the challenge with a group of friends Monday.

The challenge left Tinnes and one other with second-degree and third-degree burns on their forearms.

The two may need skin grafts to repair the damage.

Starting about six years ago, plenty of others have taken the “salt and ice challenge,” posting viral video reactions online. – READ MORE