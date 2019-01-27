NFL Player Punches Police Officer After Arrest

The New York Police Department Reported That Detroit Lions Linebacker Trevor Bates Punched A Police Sergeant In The Face, While Being Booked For Refusing To Pay Cab Fare On Saturday.

The 25-year-old NFL player was reportedly extremely agitated during the 3 AM arrest and gave the officer a black eye because Bates “didn’t like the people in the room” while he was being fingerprinted, the New York Post reported.

A cab driver reported Bates for refusing to pay his fare when they pulled up in front of the Hampton Inn Hotel on Ditmars Boulevard in East Elmhurst, according to a police report.

Bates was agitated throughout the arrest process at the 115th Precinct where a source said he attacked the officer.

The 2017 Super Bowl champion was subdued by officers and transported to Elmhurst Hospital for a psychiatric evaluation, the department said